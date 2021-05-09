Contact

Calling the women of Donegal to rise up and get yourself heard


Supporting women into local politics in Donegal

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Donegal Change Makers in collaboration with See Her Elected (SHE) and NCCWN Donegal Women’s Network are hosting two online workshops on supporting women into local politics in Donegal.

These will take place on May 12 and 19, 7pm to 9pm each night.

The first session speaks to the Sustainable Development - Goal 5 - Gender Equality - with a focus on Women's Political Representation, Global and Local, with the second session focused on Donegal.

Guest speakers are Joyce Idopu, parish councillor, Teso Uganda, Cllr Rena Donaghey, cathoirleach of Donegal County Council, with inputs from Dr Michelle Maher from See Her Elected and Finola Brennan, NCCWN- Donegal Women’s Network, 5050 North West.

Both workshops will be informative and interactive. Whether interested in learning more about politics, becoming involved in a local campaign to support more women into politics or thinking of stepping out as a candidate in the 2024 local elections, this will be a good place to start and make connections.

Places are limited so book early with Eventbrite to avoid disappointment: To book your space click here: https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/calling-the-women-of-donegal-tickets-152500303513

For further information see changemakers.ie or contact joanne@inishowen.ie or Finola Brennan, NCCWN- Donegal Women’s Network: (087) 7981330

