Volunteers urgently needed for rewarding roles that improve the lives of people in Donegal

The Saint Vincent de Paul team in Donegal Town are looking for volunteers to help out in a number of roles in the Donegal Town area.

A spokesperson said: “A big thank you is due to all of you who have over the years given of your time and talents so generously to St Vincent de Paul and helped those in need in your local community.

“Because of the impact of Covid generally on the availability of volunteers, some of our longstanding volunteers are no longer able to work with us. This has happened at a time when the volume of our work has increased significantly.”

There are three different areas of work in the Donegal Town Conference -

Home Visitation - giving friendship, support or dealing with requests for assistance.

Social Housing - we have seven houses in our community designed for single people or people who are vulnerable and these require constant maintenance and upkeep.

Thrift Shop - the Shop in Water Street is a huge source of funding for our SVP activities. We have an urgent need for new volunteers who will assist in sorting donated goods, tag and price items, prepare items for display and or as till operators.

The spokesperson said: “If you would like to meet new people, make a difference in your local community or are looking for a good way to spend some of your spare time, why not volunteer with us.”

Anyone who is interested can get more information by calling into the Thrift Shop, emailing svpdonegaltown@gmail.com, calling 087 6900218, or applying online at www.svp.ie/get-involved/volunteer.asp