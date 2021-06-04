€33,000 for west Donegal soccer club

Local FF councillor Noreen McGarvey, has warmly welcomed the news today from Jack Chambers TD, Minister of State at the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, whilst on a short visit to the Rosses, that funding of €33,000 was approved for Keadue Rovers FC.

The club have undertaken substantial work over the last few years and this money will allow them to erect a perimeter fence around the new pitch and a smaller wooden spectator fence to enhance the works already carried out.

"Over the last 125 years the club has been to the forefront in providing footballing facilities at Central Park, Keadue.

"Through the decades they have produced many successful teams and continue to mentor the youth of the area.

"All of the committee work on a voluntary basis, many who have served the club for years. I commended everyone for their trojan work and commitment to the club.

She added she wanted to thank Minister Chambers for his support to this project and wish the club many more years of great success.