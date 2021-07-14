Inishowen tourism projects need reactivated - Cathaoirleach

The peninsula's marine tourism potential needs to be capitalised on according to Inishowen Cathaoirleach Bernard McGuinness (Fine Gael).

Speaking at Tuesday's meeting of Inishowen Municipal District Councillors, Cllr McGuinness said marine tourism needed to be an integral part of the overall Donegal Tourism Strategy.

He added: “In June 2017, we had a great launch of Malin Waters in Culdaff. However, since then, it has not been mentioned. It was part of the tourism strategy in relation to marinas and pontoons, from Scotland down to Sligo, for which we received Fisheries Local Action Group (FLAG) North funding.

“In addition, there are so many other areas in marine tourism we could develop very strongly, not least of all in terms of wrecks off out coast. No area has more wrecks off its coast that County Donegal.

“So, we need to examine this potential and reactivate the major development which took place in terms of Malin Waters and marinas and safe havens around our coast,” said Cllr McGuinness.

Cllr McGuinness' proposal was seconded by Cllr Martin McDermott (Fianna Fáil).

Cllr McDermott said there were a number of projects along the coast which were “ready to go”.

Cllr McDermott said: “There are several projects on which a considerable amount of work has already been done. They are ready to go, if there was some avenue available to obtain funding for them. I think it would be a good idea to have a workshop to discuss all of these projects.”

Ciaran Martin, Senior Economic Development Officer with Donegal County Council undertook to organise a tourism workshop for councillors.

Mr Martin said he would also extend and invitation to representatives from the Council's Strategic Funding Unit, in order to identify potential funding sources, which might also help with the further development of projects like Malin Head and one off funding projects in Inishowen.