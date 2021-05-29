Donegal IFA County Chairman says government and local authorities must act immediately to address Mica crisis

Donegal IFA County Chairman Brendan McLaughlin says the government and local authorities must act immediately to resolve the Mica block issue which is plaguing many farming families across Donegal.
He said:
“A lot of farm families have problems in Donegal with mica present in the building materials in their dwelling houses and farm buildings. The government and local authorities must now step up with a scheme that covers 100% of the redress cost on all homes and farm buildings. They should also be paying for the engineers report and not have the affected homeowners apply for planning.”
“This crisis is a constant worry for the families involved and the government and local authorities must now play their part in fixing this urgent issue.”
