Funeral of John Martin McMenamin, late of Dunkineely and Bruckless

The funeral took place on Wednesday of Bruckless man, John Martin McMenamin (53) who died after a visit to Arranmore at the weekend, in what has been described as a tragic accident.

The late Mr McMenamin was a well-known and popular member of the community in Dunkineely, where he lived at Springfield Park and his native Bruckless.

Requiem Mass took place yesterday in the Church of St Joseph and St Conal, Bruckless, at 12 noon, and was followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

In his homily, Fr Rory Brady PP told mourners that John Martin could be described as “quiet natured with a great sense of humour”.

He grew up at Station Road in Bruckless and was the second youngest among a family of six girls and five boys.

“He was very kind and helpful. Martin had a daughter Katie Rose, who was the apple of his eye and of whom he was so proud of,” he said.

He spoke of Martin’s girlfriend Teresa “who’d been with him through thick and thin”.

He added: “Martin also had many good friends who loved him dearly, some were school friends, others he worked with and socialised with down the years.”

He also alluded to his love of fishing which he had picked up from his late father Ralph, who was a fisherman and “many a day he spent out on the boat with his father”.

He played football for Naomh Ultan GAA club and if you were visiting his home people would have been quick to realise he was a keen supporter of Celtic.

Fr Rory Brady spoke of the many people who were still shocked and stunned by the news of John Martin’s passing and being taken so quickly from so many people’s lives.

“We are aware of how life can change so quickly, we look at the news on tv and we can see the fragile nature of our human existence. And despite the many advances in science and technology and knowledge of so many things we are still not fully in control and sometimes we can become oblivious to the many tragedies occurring in our world today, yet when the death of a loved one like John Martin comes to our door, life is changed forever,” Fr Brady said.

He also said that family and mourners should not let the happy memories they had of John Martin disappear.

“Indeed when you think of the good he has done, by imitating his goodness and kindness, you help keep his memory alive, and in turn in helping others because of his inspiration, you will also be helping yourself,” Fr Brady added.

Martin was also a keen soccer player, he lined out for a number of clubs in the south of the county over the years, including Dunkineely Celtic, Inver (now Eany Celtic) and Donegal Town FC.

In recent days, Joint Chairperson of Donegal Town FC, Raymond Jordan said: “On behalf of everyone at the club, I would like to send condolences to Martin’s family. He was a very good footballer and a really nice fellow.”

Predeceased by his father Ralph and mother Rose, brothers Paul, Anthony and sister Kathleen, the late Mr McMenamin will be sadly missed by Bridie, Ralph, Stephen, Rosemary, Brendan, Teresa, Jennifer, his daughter Katie-Rose and all of his extended family and friends to whom deepest sympathy is extended.