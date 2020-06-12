RIP - Wife of former Donegal politician passes away

Contact
Peggy Coughlan passed away peacefully in Letterkenny University Hospital
There is much sadness is Inver and across south Donegal at the death of Peggy Coughlan.
Mrs Coughlan of Cranny Lower, Inver died peacefully at Letterkenny University Hospital. She was wife of the late Clement Coughlan who was a TD at the time of his death in 1983. Clement's brother Cathal took up the Dáil seat until his untimely death in 1986. Cathal's daughter Mary then took the seat in 1987 at just 21 years of age, beginning a successful career which saw her rise to the position of Tánaiste.
Peggy Coughlan will be greatly missed by her beloved family and all who knew her.
May she rest in peace.
