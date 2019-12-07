Donegal club's underage team reach last 16 of FAI New Balance U17 Cup

Contact
TROPHY TRAIL: Carn FC U17s
Carn FC are through to the last 16 of the FAI New Balance U17 Cup.
The Inishowen youngsters booked their spot after defeating Cappamore Celtic of Limerick 5-2 in their last 32 clash at Trawbreaga Park in Rasheney on Saturday.
Conor O'Neill (2), Sean O'Donnell (2) and Sean O'Kane made the scoresheet.
The victory has won Marty Harkin's squad a last 16 home clash against Dublin side Phoenix FC, to be played in early February.
