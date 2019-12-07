Donegal club's underage team reach last 16 of FAI New Balance U17 Cup

Carn FC are through to the last 16 of the FAI New Balance U17 Cup.

The Inishowen youngsters booked their spot after defeating Cappamore Celtic of Limerick 5-2 in their last 32 clash at Trawbreaga Park in Rasheney on Saturday.

Conor O'Neill (2), Sean O'Donnell (2) and Sean O'Kane made the scoresheet.

The victory has won Marty Harkin's squad a last 16 home clash against Dublin side Phoenix FC, to be played in early February.