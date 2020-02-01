Harps' new signing scores in friendly against Longford Town as new campaign edges closer for Donegal club

Contact
On target...Kosovar Sadiki
Finn Harps' new signing Kosovar Sadiki was on target in the club's pre-season friendly away to Longford Town on Saturday evening.
The towering German born centre-half, who is on loan from Hibernian, found the target in the second half but it wasn't enough to avoid defeat as First Division Longford bagged two first half goals through Niall Barnes and Aaron McNally to emerge 2-1 winners.
Next up for Harps is a friendly against Athlone Town.
