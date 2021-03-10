Donegal's Carl McHugh helps his side through to the Hero India Super League Final

Contact
Carl McHugh
Donegal’s Carl McHugh can look forward to playing in the final of the Hero Indian Super League
His ATK Mohun Bagan side beat NorthEast United FC 2-1 in the second-leg of their semi-final to advance to the decider on a 3-2 aggregate score.
They will now meet Mumbai City FC in the decider.
McHugh (28) has played 20 games for ATK Mohun Bagan this season.
The Leitirmacaward man joined them from Motherwell and signed a one-year contract for the current season.
