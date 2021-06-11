Watch: Amber Barrett's goal for the Republic of Ireland against Iceland

Amber Barrett from Milford was a goalscorer for the Republic of Ireland against Iceland
Amber Barrett netted for the Republic of Ireland Women's National Team in their 3-2 loss against Iceland - you can watch the goal here:
Amber Barrett scores a late consolation goal as Iceland win 3-2#ISLIRL— RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) June 11, 2021
Recap https://t.co/jgUqqYrri3 pic.twitter.com/BKAsr0h2Ox
