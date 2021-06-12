Donegal man scores for Sligo Rovers - but Drogheda produce a shock at the Showgrounds

Donegal man scores for Sligo Rovers - but Drogheda produce a shock at the Showgrounds

Shane Blaney

Reporter:

Chris Ashmore

Donegal's Shane Blaney got on the scoresheet for Sligo Rovers - but it wasn't enough to prevent Liam Buckley's side from suffering a 2-1 home defeat against surprise package of the season Drogheda United.

Sligo were hoping for a sixth win on the bounce in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division but two goals from the in-form Chris Lyons put the Louth side on course for victory.

Blaney, who joined Sligo having been with Doncaster Rovers, struck late on for the Bit o' Red, but Drogheda held on and stay fourth. Sligo drop to second, behind Shamrock Rovers, but only on goal difference.

Meanwhile, third-placed St Pat's beat Longford Town 3-1 at Bishopsgate.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie