Donegal man scores for Sligo Rovers - but Drogheda produce a shock at the Showgrounds

Donegal's Shane Blaney got on the scoresheet for Sligo Rovers - but it wasn't enough to prevent Liam Buckley's side from suffering a 2-1 home defeat against surprise package of the season Drogheda United.

Sligo were hoping for a sixth win on the bounce in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division but two goals from the in-form Chris Lyons put the Louth side on course for victory.

Blaney, who joined Sligo having been with Doncaster Rovers, struck late on for the Bit o' Red, but Drogheda held on and stay fourth. Sligo drop to second, behind Shamrock Rovers, but only on goal difference.

Meanwhile, third-placed St Pat's beat Longford Town 3-1 at Bishopsgate.