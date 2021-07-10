Cockhill Celtic's FAI Cup dream ends after extra-time defeat

Cockhill Celtic had the tonic of an early lead, but were unable to hold on in their FAI Senior Cup Qualifying Round game against St. Mochta's at Porterstown Road.
Garbhan Friel gave the Ulster Senior League champions a dream start as he scored a second minute penalty.
But the 2020 FAI Intermediate Cup champions drew level through Gareth McCaffrey from the penalty spot on the hour mark.
Nothing could separate the sides at the end of 90 minutes.
The winner arrived in the first period of extra time when Alan Byrne’ powerful header from Alex O’ Hanlon’s corner found the back of the net for the north Dublin side.
More News
Planners ruled the proposed stationary homes would constitute a multiple holiday home development in a rural area where such development is prohibited unless it meets certain criteria
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.