A Movember fundraiser for Lifeline Inishowen, a charity which offers first step to support women and children experiencing domestic violence, has smashed its original target.

When Inish Tractor Run, one of Ireland's biggest tractor runs, took on 'Movember4LIFELINEInishowen2020' approximately 90 men signed up. The target of €1,000 was set, however, that has now been exceeded with Lifeline Inishowen set to receive more than €1,500. The online fundraiser is available here: https://gf.me/u/y73x23

WATCH: Bernard Doherty's Movember Song (article continues below).

The Inish Tractor run, which contains 75 tractors of all shapes and sizes, has raised more than €100,000 since 2014. its Facebook page is replete with men doing their hirsute bit for the important local charity. Donations are remaining open until Sunday.

According to Lifeline Inishowen, the domestic violence experienced by women involves physical, emotional, sexual and financial abuse by a male partner with whom she lives or has lived in the recent past.

Domestic Violence is an abuse of power which is part of a process rather than a once of event, and which usually increases over time.

Lifeline Inishowen provides women with information on their rights and entitlements to all benefits, including health board services, housing, legal matters and can also refer to or provide an advocacy service for women where necessary.

Lifeline Inishowen also provides court accompaniment, for women who may feel intimidated at the prospect of facing court appearances/procedures alone. At all times, the service is ‘woman centred’, providing invaluable support at a time when the woman is likely to be under huge emotional, psychological and financial pressure.

It has been the experience in the past that many women have been unable to draw on family or community for support in their situation, where family might be unwilling to become involved, Lifeline Inishowen provides constant support to the woman.