Carndonagh FC book spot in national youth cup quarters

Carn boys defeat Dublin side Phoenix in extra time

Donegal football club's U17s book spot in national youth cup quarters

GREAT RUN: Carn U17s are through to the the quarter finals of the national youth cup.

Reporter:

Mary-Anne McNulty

Carndonagh FC's U17s are through to the quarter finals of the FAI New Balance National Youth Cup.

Conor O'Neill scored the extra time winner from the penalty spot to give his side a 2-1 victory over Dublin's Phoenix FC in the last 16 clash, played at Carn's home ground St Patrick's Park on Saturday afternoon.

The Inishowen outfit took a 1-0 lead on the stroke of half time thanks to a Kryan Cantwell strike, before Flynn Monroe slotted home the equaliser for Phoenix on the hour mark.

With the scoreline locked at 1-1, the match went into extra time, and Carn's O'Neill kept his cool to fire home the spot kick when his side were awarded a penalty on 106 minutes.

Carn, the only Donegal side standing in the competition, now progress to the last eight.

