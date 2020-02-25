Contact

Donegal soccer schoolgirls miss out on All-Ireland final spot

Gutsy U17s just edged out in six-goal thriller

GUTSY: The Scoil Mhuire U17 girls.

Reporter:

Mary-Anne McNulty

Scoil Mhuire's U17 girls soccer team just missed out on a place in the FAI Schools All-Ireland final after losing 4-2 to Kilkenny's Presentation SS on Tuesday.

Played in Cootehill, Cavan, the Buncrana pupils were on course to win the semi-final after going in 2-0 up at half time, courtesy of goals from Aoife Gallanagh and Emma Doherty.

But a strong Presentation side came out fighting in the second half, and an early goal brought them back to 2-1 before two more goals put them into a 3-2 lead.

With it all to play for, an outstanding long-range strike from the Kilkenny forward sealed a 4-2 victory late on.

Said coach Eoin Leonard: "We were well in it right up to the end, but it was a cracking goal that made it 4-2 for them.
"We were feeling good at half time, but unfortunately we conceded an early goal in the second half and after that the momentum swung for them.

"The girls are disappointed, but I couldn't have asked for anything more. They are the Ulster champions, and I am so proud of the way they have conducted themselves throughout this campaign.

"They have put in an enormous effort from the very beginning of the season, and they deserve every accolade as they are a brilliant bunch of girls.

"I'd like to thank the school, the parents and the community here in Buncrana who have been a massive support to us every step of the way."

