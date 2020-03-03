Donegal GAA club holding public meeting on how club facilities can be improved

Contact
Four Masters GAA Club is hosting a community meeting.
Everyone is invited to give their opinion on how the club's sporting facilities can be improved for the benefit of all.
The meeting takes place in the St John Bosco Centre on Wednesday, March 4 from 8.30pm to 10.00pm. Everyone is welcome.
