New date announced for Ballyliffin Coastal Challenge

A new date has been set for one of Donegal's biggest races.

The Ballyliffin International Coastal Challenge, which is usually ran over the Easter weekend, has now been set for September 19, with a 2pm start time.

The race was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. However with restriction due to be eased over a phased basis, organisers have moved quick set a new date.

There are approx 200 places left. To enter, visit: www.visitballyliffin.com