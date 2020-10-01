Donegal Senior County final switched again . . . now on Sunday October 11 in MacCumhaill Park

Contact
The Michael Murphy Donegal Senior Championship final between Kilcar and Naomh Conaill has been moved again . . . this time from Wednesday next to Sunday, October 11.
The official announcement has been made by Donegal GAA tonight.
The game will have a 3 pm throw-in
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
The recommendations mean people should only have a maximum of six visitors from one other household to their home
GAA Stars Sarah Rowe and Sinead Goldrick have teamed up with Bord Bia to celebrate National Potato Day on Friday October 2, and to promote potatoes as fuel for optimum sports performance.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.