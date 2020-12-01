Contact

GAA issues draft advice on what Level 3 restrictions mean for county and club teams

Advice also issued for 2nd and 3rd level colleges

GAA advice

Donegal's county minors will be allowed to resume training but on a non-contact basis

Reporter:

Reporter

The GAA has released draft advice regarding what is and what is not permitted under the Level 3 restrictions which come into place in Donegal and across the country from today, December 1.

At club level there will be no playing of games of any sort.

Donegal's county minors will be allowed to resume training but on a non-contact basis and in pods of no more than 15. There will be no minor (or u-20) games in December and the 2021 fixture programme is still being finalised.

The full text of the draft advice statement issued by Croke Park is as follows: 

Draft Advice to Clubs and Counties – for activities post Dec 1: 

CLUB SPECIFIC GUIDELINES

Club Games
Under the new Level 3 Restrictions announced by Government and which take effect from December 1, Club games are not permitted – only approved inter-county games can take place. 

Club Training
In level 3, underage and adult training can take place, but must be on a non-contact basis in pods of up to 15. 

All clubs and players are reminded that Health Questionnaires and all other relevant control measures must continue to be followed. 

No training of any kind is permitted at club level in the Six Counties, either outdoors or indoors until midnight on Thursday December 10, 2020 at the earliest. Further advice will issue from Ulster GAA once it is available. 

Use of Indoor Team Facilities
Dressing rooms, showers and all other indoor training facilities should remain closed for club activities. 

Club Gyms in the 26 Counties may be opened for use by individuals only, with protective measures in place. Players/Teams must not train in groups. 

The GAA will continue to monitor the situation with regard to club gyms and if our Covid Advisory Group are not happy that the advice for use of gyms is being properly adhered to, it may lead to their closure again.

Committee Meetings
No indoor meetings can be held. 

Officer Training
All officer Training must be delivered online. Outdoor coaching education courses may be held but are subject to a 15-person maximum. 

Club Bars
Club Bars that do not serve food must remain closed until further notice. 

From Friday 4 December, Club bars that are operating as restaurants (i.e. serving a substantial meal) can open for indoor dining with additional restrictions, including a requirement for meals to be prepared on site, inside the premises, and with a maximum of 6 people per table. 

Club bars must follow all the relevant protocols for the sector.

All Club bars in the Six Counties must remain closed or in the case of those offering restaurant services continue offering take away food only until midnight of Thursday, December 10 2020, at the earliest.  Further advice will issue from Ulster GAA when it is available. 

Indoor Events on GAA Property
Commercial use of indoor halls continues to be permitted where agreement was in place prior to March and relevant insurance are in place. Use by State bodies e.g. HSE/Schools is also permitted. 

These are the only instances in which indoor activity is permitted on GAA Club property. 

Outdoor Events on GAA Property
Gatherings of up to 15 people only are permitted. As such, fundraisers such as fittest family, Couch to 5k etc should not be organised.

Drive in events may be held subject to clubs requesting extension of insurance cover from Marsh Ireland or GAA Insurance section; however patrons must remain in their vehicle for the entire duration of the event with no access to club facilities including toilets. Cars attending such events should only contain people from their own pod. 

Other events such as Poc Fada or Road bowling should only be organised if they can be limited to 15 people and face coverings must be worn.

 

ADVICE FOR 2ND LEVEL SCHOOLS AND 3RD LEVEL INSTITUTIONS

Games and Training
Neither competitive nor challenge games are permitted in 2nd Level schools. 

Training is permitted on a non-contact basis in pods of no more than 15 people 

Games are not permitted to take place at 3rd level under the latest Government restrictions – in addition, as it is recommended that Higher Education should remain primarily on line, no training sessions are permitted in 3rd level institutions in either jurisdiction until further notice.

INTER COUNTY SPECIFIC GUIDELINES

Training and Games at Senior, Minor and U20
The GAA are awaiting clarity from Government as to whether U20 and Minor games can take place. We will provide this to counties as soon as it is available. 

In the interim, teams still involved in the 2020 Minor Hurling and Football and 2020 U20 Hurling and Football Championships are permitted to resume training from December 1 on a non-contact basis in pods of no more than 15 people. 

The teams still involved in the 2020 All Ireland Senior Championships are permitted to continue training as normal. 

Collective Training is NOT PERMITTED for any other inter county teams currently. 

2021 Inter County Competitions 

The GAA is currently finalising its fixture programme for 2021. Each grade will have an appropriate pre-season identified for it  to allow for adequate preparation for 2021 competitions. 

The fixtures programme, as well as dates on which a Return to Collective Training will be permitted will be available in the near future. 

In the interim, no collective training is permitted for 2021 inter county competitions.

 

 

