New deal - North-west Greyhound Stadium looks set for a new lease of life

Stadium in Donegal which closed in 2019 could reopen this summer

Lifford Greyhound Stadium

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Lifford Greyhound Stadium looks set for a new lease of life.

According to the Greyhound Star, it is understood that it has been purchased by a syndicate of businessmen and greyhound racing enthusiasts. 

The article quotes a spokesman for the buyers who says that a deal has been done with a deposit paid, and that the legal work is underway.

It adds that they plan to bring greyhound racing back sometime this summer.

The Duffy family, who owned the track, were praised for their desire to see the sport continuing.

The news will be greeted enthusiastically by greyhound racing enthusiasts in the north-west.

Lifford Greyhound Stadium closed its doors in August 2019, and was put up for sale.

While the Irish Greyhound Board invested €5.2 million into the upgrading of the stadium – which was completely revamped in 2003 – with the Duffy’s contributing €7 million, it endured difficult times in the three or four years before its closure.

Racing was reduced from three times a week to just once a week, and attendances fell considerably.

During the Celtic Tiger era it attracted big crowds three days a week. The stadium has a number of bars and a large restaurant.

The Duffys were  critical of the Irish Greyhound Board for its decision to reduce prize money at a time when the Lifford facility needed more support. 

There were calls for a stay of execution to see if solutions could be found.

A public meeting was held after its closure and a new North West Greyhound Owners and Breeders Association was formed.

Around 35 people were employed between full- and part-time positions at the stadium.

