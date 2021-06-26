Jamie Grant from Termon confirmed as Donegal under-20 vice-captain

Jamie Grant

Jamie Grant

Reporter:

Alan Foley

Email:

sport@donegaldemocrat.com

Termon's Jamie Grant will be Rory O'Donnell's vice-captain for the current year.

O'Donnell, from Milford, was confirmed as the skipper for 2021 earlier this month, with Grant his no2.

In the Ulster U20 Championship draw, Donegal have  been given a home tie in the preliminary round.

Gary Duffy's side will face Armagh in the provincial opener in Ballybofey on Friday, July 2, with the winner progressing to meet the reigning champions Tyrone in the quarter-finals a week later.

