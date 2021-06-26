Jamie Grant from Termon confirmed as Donegal under-20 vice-captain

Jamie Grant
Termon's Jamie Grant will be Rory O'Donnell's vice-captain for the current year.
O'Donnell, from Milford, was confirmed as the skipper for 2021 earlier this month, with Grant his no2.
In the Ulster U20 Championship draw, Donegal have been given a home tie in the preliminary round.
Gary Duffy's side will face Armagh in the provincial opener in Ballybofey on Friday, July 2, with the winner progressing to meet the reigning champions Tyrone in the quarter-finals a week later.
More News
Court of Appeal temporarily extends the Policy Directive excluding large vessels fishing within 6 miles of coast
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.