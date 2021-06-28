Letterkenny Rugby Club summer camp

This three-day camp will focus on the core skills of rugby (catch-pass, evasion, tackle-technique) in a fun and safe environment.



Small-sided games will be used to improve player decision making and to aid the development of technical and tactical understanding. Previous experience of the game is not required. This camp will be player-centred with delivery by our coaches directed to the needs of the participants.



To attend this camp players must be eligible at u11s, u12s or u13s for the incoming 2021/22 season. Both male and female players are welcome.



Please ensure to book the correct camp for the age of your child.

U11: Born between 1/7/2010 and 30/6/2011 (30 places available)

U12: Born between 1/7/2009 and 30/6/2010 (30 places available)

U13: Born between 1/7/2008 and 30/6/2009 (15 places available)



Contact rugby will form a large part of our camp, therefore given the usual disparities that occur between children at different age groups i.e. height, size and weight, it is not possible to accommodate any child who does not fit into the above defined age grades, on grounds of safety and best practice.

Cost: €50. Each participant will receive a rugby ball. 50% of camp fee (after costs) will be donated to Donegal Down Syndrome.

Refund Policy: Cancellations made up to two weeks before the camp will receive a refund. Any cancellations made after this time will not be refunded.

Rugby Modules: The rugby activities across the camp will include the core rugby skills required by all to participate within the game. These skills will form the foundation of most activities and will be supported with the development of players’ tactical understanding of the game.

Core Rugby Skills: Pass/Catch/Running/Evasion; Decision Making; Contact - Tackle Technique

Contact: Appropriate levels of contact will be used throughout the camp from Tag/Touch to grab with an introduction to/development of tackle technique and contest at the breakdown.

Coaches: Activities in each age grade within the camp is overseen by appropriately qualified and experienced IRFU accredited coaches. There will be a minimum ratio of 1 coach to 10 players maintained at all times. There will be two camp mangers onsite overseeing the running of the camp.

Date and time: Wed 14th July, Thurs 15th July and Fri 16th July 2021. 9:30AM – 2:00PM at Letterkenny RFC

Queries: If there are any queries relating to the summer camp please contact either Gordon Curley on 086 101 9092 or Colin Farrell on 086 386 3488.