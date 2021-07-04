Aaron Doherty masterclass with 2-11 but Naomh Columba leave Termon with nothing

Aaron Doherty scored 2-11 at the Burn Road on Saturday but his Naomh Columba team left empty-handed and not best pleased against Termon.

Termon 3-12

Naomh Columba 2-13

With the scores at 2-12 apiece, Robbie O’Donnell, the match referee, waved play on as the visitors claimed a foul on Doherty, not once but twice and Termon broke and Eoghan Doherty scored his side’s third goal.

It looked as though Aaron Doherty’s heroics were taking the points to the south-west with a 10-point swing taking them from four down to six in front.

It was level at the first water break, 1-2 for Termon to Naomh Columba’s 0-5, with Ricky Gallagher the goalscorer and by half-time it was 1-7 to 0-6.

However, Aaron Doherty managed two goals in eight second half minutes, the second of which put his side up 2-11 to 1-8 on 43 minutes.

Doherty netted twice in the space of eight minutes. First, he nipped in to finish from Pauric Cunningham’s 36th minute delivery to level the game, 1-8 to 1-8.

However, Termon railled and within a minute James McSharry scored a goal that changed the tide once more. It looked as though the visitors would hold on, even having lost Eric Carr to a late red, only for Termon to snatch it at the death.

Termon: Emmet Maguire; Eoghan Doherty (1-1), Oisin Cassidy, Nathan McElwaine; Steve McDaid, Barry McGeehan, James Doherty; Ricky Gallagher (1-0), Jack Alcorn (0-1); James McSharry, (1-0) Conor Cassidy, Anthony Grant (0-1); Daire McDaid (0-7, 6f), Bobby McGettigan (0-1), Aaron Reid (0-1). Sub: Conor McFadden Alcorn (22),

Naomh Columba: Paddy Byrne; Philip McNern, Barry Carr, Eric Carr; Liam Boyle, Michael Maguire, Pauric Ward; Christopher Byrne, Fionn Gallagher (0-1); Ryan McNern (0-1), Aaron Doherty (2-11, 7f), Lanty Molloy; Ronan Gillespie, Declan McGuire, Pauric Cunningham. Subs: David O’Donnell for Gillespie (half-time), Kevin McNern for McGuire (46), Ronan O’Hare for Boyle (56).

Referee: Robbie O’Donnell (Naomh Muire)