CCC confirm All-County Football Leagues will conclude this Sunday

All the Round 9 fixtures, bar one, will be played this weekend the exception being the Yes Chef Catering Division 3 game between Naomh Colmcille and An Beart. Both of these teams are already in the relegation play-offs regardless of results elsewhere or the outcome of their own game.
The deferred 2020 Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure Intermediate championship playoff is this Saturday, Aug 28th in O’Donnell Park. A total of 500 spectators are allowed attend.
Intermediate Championship 2020 Relegation Playoff
Sat, 28 Aug, Páirc Uí Dhomhnaill, Naomh Colmcille v Naomh Ultan, 18.30
There are only two catch-up games remaining – both Round 8 games in Brian McCormick Sports Division 1. They are scheduled for Friday August 27th.
Division 1 Brian McCormick Sports – Rounds 8 and 9
Fri, 27 Aug, Eamonn Byrne Memorial Park, Na Cealla Beaga v Ard an Ratha, 19.00
Fri, 27 Aug, Páirc Naomh Fhionnain, Cloich Cheann Fhaola v Cill Chartha, 19.00
Sun, 29 Aug, The Bridge, St Michael’s V Na Cealla Beaga 14:00,
Sun, 29 Aug, Gaelic Park, Realt na Mara V Ardara 14:00,
Sun, 29 Aug, Machaire Gathlán, Gaoth Dobhair V Cill Chartha 14:00,
Sun, 29 Aug, Davy Brennan Memorial Park, Naomh Conaill V Cloich Cheann Fhaola 14:00,
Sun, 29 Aug, Páirc Naomh Columba, Gleann tSúili V Naomh Ádhamhnáin,14:00,
Division 1B Brian McCormick Sports – Round 9
Sun, 29 Aug, The Bridge, St Michael’s V Na Cealla Beaga 15:30,
Sun, 29 Aug, Gaelic Park, Realt na Mara V Ardara 15:30,
Sun, 29 Aug, Machaire Gathlán, Gaoth Dobhair V Cill Chartha 15:30,
Sun, 29 Aug, Davy Brennan Memorial Park, Naomh Conaill V Cloich Cheann Fhaola 15:30,
Sun, 29 Aug, Páirc Naomh Columba, Gleann tSúili V Naomh Ádhamhnáin,15:30,
Division 2 Marley Travel – Round 9
Sat, 28 Aug, Páirc na Rosann, An Clochán Liath V An Tearmainn 17:30,
Sat, 28 Aug, Páirc Naomh Mhuire, Naomh Mhuire Conmhaigh V Naomh Columba 17:30,
Sat, 28 Aug, Páirc Taobhoige, Gleann Fhinne V Naomh Naille 17:30,
Sat, 28 Aug, Father Tierney Park, Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Downings 17:30,
Sat, 28 Aug, Moyle Park, Baile na nGalloglach V Sean Mac Cumhaill 17:30,
Division 2B Marley Travel – Round 9
Sat, 28 Aug, Páirc na Rosann, An Clochán Liath V An Tearmainn
Sat, 28 Aug, Páirc Naomh Mhuire, Naomh Mhuire Conmhaigh V Naomh Columba
Sat, 28 Aug, Páirc Taobhoige, Gleann Fhinne V Naomh Naille
Sat, 28 Aug, Father Tierney Park, Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Downings
Sat, 28 Aug, Moyle Park, Baile na nGalloglach V Sean Mac Cumhaill
Division 3 YesChef
Sat, 28 Aug, Páirc Tírconaill, Four Masters V Letterkenny Gaels, Mark McGlinchey. 17:00,
Sat, 28 Aug, Páirc Aodh Rua, Red Hughs V Fanad Gaels, Anthony McCallig, 17:00,
Sat, 28 Aug, The Scarvey, Bun Cranncha V Malin, Siobhan Coyle,17:00,
Sat, 28 Aug, Páirc Naomh Brid, Naomh Bríd V Moville, Kenneth Byrne, 17:00,
Division 3B YesChef
Sat, 28 Aug, Páirc Tírconaill, Four Masters V Letterkenny Gaels, Paul Hardy, 18:30,
Sat, 28 Aug, Páirc Aodh Rua, Red Hughs V Fanad Gaels, John Ward, 18:30,
Sat, 28 Aug, The Scarvey, Bun Cranncha V Malin , Paul Quinn,18:30,
Sat, 28 Aug, Páirc Naomh Brid, Naomh Bríd V Moville, Lee Jordan 18:30,
