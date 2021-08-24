Search our Archive

25/08/2021

CCC confirm All-County Football Leagues will conclude this Sunday

CCC confirm All-County Football Leagues will conclude this Sunday

Reporter:

Contributor

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

All the Round 9 fixtures, bar one, will be played this weekend the exception being the Yes Chef Catering Division 3 game between Naomh Colmcille and An Beart. Both of these teams are already in the relegation play-offs regardless of results elsewhere or the outcome of their own game.

The deferred 2020 Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure Intermediate championship playoff is this Saturday, Aug 28th in O’Donnell Park. A total of 500 spectators are allowed attend. 

Intermediate Championship 2020 Relegation Playoff
Sat, 28 Aug, Páirc Uí Dhomhnaill, Naomh Colmcille v Naomh Ultan, 18.30

There are only two catch-up games remaining – both Round 8 games in Brian McCormick Sports Division 1. They are scheduled for Friday August 27th.

 Division 1 Brian McCormick Sports – Rounds 8 and 9

Fri, 27 Aug, Eamonn Byrne Memorial Park, Na Cealla Beaga v Ard an Ratha, 19.00
Fri, 27 Aug, Páirc Naomh Fhionnain, Cloich Cheann Fhaola v Cill Chartha, 19.00

Sun, 29 Aug, The Bridge, St Michael’s V Na Cealla Beaga 14:00,
Sun, 29 Aug, Gaelic Park, Realt na Mara V Ardara 14:00,
Sun, 29 Aug, Machaire Gathlán, Gaoth Dobhair V Cill Chartha 14:00,
Sun, 29 Aug, Davy Brennan Memorial Park, Naomh Conaill V Cloich Cheann Fhaola 14:00,
Sun, 29 Aug, Páirc Naomh Columba, Gleann tSúili V Naomh Ádhamhnáin,14:00,

Division 1B Brian McCormick Sports – Round 9
Sun, 29 Aug, The Bridge, St Michael’s V Na Cealla Beaga 15:30,
Sun, 29 Aug, Gaelic Park, Realt na Mara V Ardara 15:30,
Sun, 29 Aug, Machaire Gathlán, Gaoth Dobhair V Cill Chartha 15:30,
Sun, 29 Aug, Davy Brennan Memorial Park, Naomh Conaill V Cloich Cheann Fhaola 15:30,
Sun, 29 Aug, Páirc Naomh Columba, Gleann tSúili V Naomh Ádhamhnáin,15:30,

Division 2 Marley Travel – Round 9
Sat, 28 Aug, Páirc na Rosann, An Clochán Liath V An Tearmainn 17:30,
Sat, 28 Aug, Páirc Naomh Mhuire, Naomh Mhuire Conmhaigh V Naomh Columba 17:30,
Sat, 28 Aug, Páirc Taobhoige, Gleann Fhinne V Naomh Naille 17:30,
Sat, 28 Aug, Father Tierney Park, Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Downings 17:30,
Sat, 28 Aug, Moyle Park, Baile na nGalloglach V Sean Mac Cumhaill 17:30,

Division 2B Marley Travel – Round 9
Sat, 28 Aug, Páirc na Rosann, An Clochán Liath V An Tearmainn
Sat, 28 Aug, Páirc Naomh Mhuire, Naomh Mhuire Conmhaigh V Naomh Columba
Sat, 28 Aug, Páirc Taobhoige, Gleann Fhinne V Naomh Naille
Sat, 28 Aug, Father Tierney Park, Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Downings
Sat, 28 Aug, Moyle Park, Baile na nGalloglach V Sean Mac Cumhaill

Division 3 YesChef
Sat, 28 Aug, Páirc Tírconaill, Four Masters V Letterkenny Gaels, Mark McGlinchey. 17:00,
Sat, 28 Aug, Páirc Aodh Rua, Red Hughs V Fanad Gaels, Anthony McCallig, 17:00,
Sat, 28 Aug, The Scarvey, Bun Cranncha V Malin, Siobhan Coyle,17:00,
Sat, 28 Aug, Páirc Naomh Brid, Naomh Bríd V Moville, Kenneth Byrne, 17:00,

Division 3B  YesChef
Sat, 28 Aug, Páirc Tírconaill, Four Masters V Letterkenny Gaels, Paul Hardy, 18:30,
Sat, 28 Aug, Páirc Aodh Rua, Red Hughs V Fanad Gaels, John Ward, 18:30,
Sat, 28 Aug, The Scarvey, Bun Cranncha V Malin , Paul Quinn,18:30,
Sat, 28 Aug, Páirc Naomh Brid, Naomh Bríd V Moville, Lee Jordan 18:30,

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media