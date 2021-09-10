Donegal trio part of Ireland Women's Under-19s headed for Portugal

Erin Fildara McLaughlin
Donegal Women's League striker Emma Doherty from Buncrana joins Sion Swifts duo Kerry Brown and Erin Fildara McLaughlin, natives of Greencastle and Culdaff respectively, have been named as part of Dave Connell's Republic of Ireland Women's Under-19’s panel travel to Portugal next week.
Ireland will take on the host nation, as well as Norway and Denmark in a mini tournament that will allow him to see his players up against elite opposition, with the Inishowen trio hoping to make an impression.
The games in Portugal will be played at the Portuguese FA HQ, Cidade do Futebol, in Lisbon.
Ireland had two training camps in Limerick, which came off the back of playing Northern Ireland, as they ramp up preparations for their UEFA Under-19 Women's European Championship qualifiers in October.
Thursday, September 16 - Republic of Ireland WU19 v Norway WU19
Saturday, September 18 - Portugal WU19 v Republic of Ireland WU19
Tuesday, September 21 - Denmark WU19 v Republic of Ireland WU19
Republic of Ireland Women's Under-19 Squad
Goalkeepers: Rugile Auskalnyte (DLR Waves), Savanna Duffy (Asane, Norway)
Defenders: Therese Kinnevey (Galway WFC), Teegan Lynch (Wexford Youths), Jessie Stapleton (Shelbourne), Della Doherty (Wexford Youths), Eve O'Sullivan (Treaty United), Shauna Brennan (Galway WFC)
Midfielders: Aoibheann Clancy (Wexford Youths), Nicole McNamara (Galway WFC), Abby Tuthill (Shamrock Rovers), Eva Mangan (Cork City), Muireann Devaney (Athlone Town), Ellen Molloy (Wexford Youths), Jenna Slattery (Treaty United), Maria Reynolds (Shamrock Rovers), Kate Slevin (Galway WFC), Melissa O'Kane (Athlone Town)
Forwards: Rebecca Watkins (Peamount United), Kerry Brown (Sion Swifts), Emma Doherty (Donegal Women's League), Erin McLaughlin (Sion Swifts)
