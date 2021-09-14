Rookie Rippers event for Bundoran this weekend

A surf event to encourage young surfers to get involved in the sport will take place at Tullan Strand Bundoran this weekend (Saturday 18th and Sunday 19th September).

The “Rookie Rippers” event sponsored by O’Neills aims to highlight up and coming young surfers “groms” and to develop the youth scene.

The under 10s will be run as expression sessions with a focus on having fun and getting used to the concept of catching 2 waves in 20 minutes. It will also have an assisted category for mini groms who might need a little help. The focus of this event will be about having fun and introducing kids to competition surfing. The under 12 will be run as a normal contest with the best under 12s invited to enter the senior event later in the year.

Organiser of the event, Pete Craig of Bundoran Surf Co said ‘this is a really great chance for up and coming surfers to get used to competition formats and meet other similar aged, like minded surfers from across the country. We’re looking forward to a great weekend of surfing and seeing the skills that the next generation has to offer’

Bundoran Tourism Officer Shane Smyth added ‘Bundoran is known as Ireland’s Surf Capital and that includes surfers of all ages. We are delighted to welcome participants from across the country to this official O’Neills event and look forward to them seeing and surfing on the great waves that Bundoran is famous for’

The event is the first surf competition to be held in Bundoran in over a year and will follow all necessary Covid protocols. Registration in advance of the event is mandatory and can be done online here

An under 14/under 16 event will take place on the 30th and 31st of October for which registration is also open at the above link.