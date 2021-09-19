Aaron Doherty hits 2-8 as Naomh Columba defeat Buncrana

Lanty Molloy of Naomh Columba gets away from Sean Doherty from Buncrana. Photo Thomas Gallagher
Naomh Columba got the better of Buncrana in Pairc na nGael, following up their victory over Cloughaneely to continue their excellent start to the IFC with Aaron Doherty the man in form.
Naomh Columba 3-12
Buncrana 0-11
Ben Bradley got the visitors off to a good start with a point and Doherty then lobbed Sean Parker to get the first of the goals after a good pass from Pauric Cunningham.
Kevin McNern and Doherty’s point from play before the second goal as Doherty set up Ryan Gillespie. Odhran Doherty and Caolan McGonagle frees and a Darach O’Connor point got Buncrana going but the away team were six down at the break, 2-5 to 0-5.
The second half got underway with two frees from Doherty, who was now piling on the points while O’Connor replied with a close range effort. Michael McGuire got the next point before Aaron Doherty got his second goal of the day.
McGonigle kicked frees as Buncrana tried to eat into the lead but lost sub John Campbell to a red card. Doherty added two more points to bring his haul for the afternoon up to 2-8. Lanty Molloy got the final score of the game.
Naomh Columba: Padraig Byrne; Pauric Ward, Barry Carr, Paul O’Hare; David O Donnell, Eric Carr, Michael McGuire (0-1); Kevin McNern (0-1), Ryan Gillespie (1-0); Ronan Gillespie (0-1), Aaron Doherty (2-8, 3f), Ryan McNern; Pauric Cunningham, Christopher Byrne, Lanty Molloy (0-1). Subs Pauric Hegarty for D O Donnell, Phillip McNern for E Carr, Declan McGuire for Kevin McNern, Aidan McGinley for P Cunningham.
Buncrana: Sean Parker; JP McKenna, Bruce Waldron, Sean Doherty; Oisin O’Flaherty, William McLaughlin (0-1), Oisin Crawford; Peter McLaughlin (0-1), Caolan McGonagle, (0-4, 4f); Adrian Doherty, Darach O’Connor (0-2), Aidan Stokes; Ben Bradley (0-1), Odhran Doherty (0-2), Ryan McElhinney. Subs John Campbell for R McElhinney, O Hegarty for O Doherty, Noel Mc Laughlin for A Doherty.
Referee: Marc Brown (Four Masters)
