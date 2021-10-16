Search

16/10/2021

Three Raphoe boxers for Ulster Seniors

Three Raphoe boxers for Ulster Seniors

Cathal McLaughlin, Orin McDermott and Francie McGinley with coaches Gary McCullagh and Gerard Keaveney

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

A trio of Raphoe ABC boxers are among those from Donegal who will glove off at the Ulster Senior Championships next week.

Orin McDermott, Cathal McLaughlin and Francie McGinley will take to the ring as boxing makes it’s long-awaited return to the province.

McDermott (71kgs) and McLaughlin (71kgs) go in the Open Senior competition with McGinley in at 71kgs in the Senior Novice Championships.

McDermott is a two-time Irish champion from his schoolboy days while in the colours of Finn Valley ABC.
The weigh-ins for the Ulster Senior and Senior Novice Championships will take place at Letterkenny Boxing Club on Sunday next from 9:30-10:30am. All coaches and boxers must wear face covering for the weigh-in.

The Novice competition is split into two sections, A (0-5 fights) and B (6-10 fights) and boxed over three two-minute rounds with head guards.
The draw will take place after the weigh-in and posted online later that evening. The preliminary rounds will take place at Corpus Christi BC in Belfast on Tuesday 19th and Wednesday 20th. The finals take place at the same venue on Thursday 21st at 8pm.

