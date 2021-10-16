Browne-McMonagle clocks up 49th win of 2021

Dylan Browne-McMonagle
Letterkenny jockey Dylan Browne-McMonagle continues to lead the way in the apprentice championships after recording his latest win.
Browne-McMonagle won the BetVictor Loyalty Club Handicap at Dundalk aboard Joseph O’Brien’s Irwin. Sent off as the 3/1 favourite, Browne-McMonagle had half-a-length to spare on Sense Of Worth (11/2). Friday’s triumph moved Browne-McMonagle onto 49 winners in 2021.
O’Brien’s representative Brendan Powell said: “Dylan said he put his head down and kept galloping. He’s a big horse and Joseph just gave him time to grow into himself. He seems to be improving all the time so it was obviously the right thing.”
That followed Luke McAteer’s win aboard L’Un Deux Trois at The Curragh on Thursday. McAteer took the 20/1 shot to an impressive victory, winning by half-a-length from the pre-race 4/1 favourite Crassus, under the direction of Colin Keane.
