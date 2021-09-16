Donegal dancers delighted to return to live performances with spectacular Riverdance tour

After a delay of 530 days, Riverdance’s 25th Anniversary Tour is finally underway, featuring two Donegal dancers.

Three-time World Irish Dance champion Gerard Byrne from Donegal Town is joined by Peter Wilson from Redcastle on the long-awaited return to the stage.

The tour had just kicked off in Dublin in early 2020 when the Covid crisis struck. The celebration of 25 years of the spectacular, groundbreaking Irish dance show was put on hold. And as the pandemic worsened, live entertainment seemed more and more impossible.

A spokesperson for Riverdance said: “The last performances in front of live audiences took place on March 12 in Radio City Music Hall, New York and on March 16 in the Royal Concert Hall in Nottingham. Little did they know that as the curtains came down to standing ovations, these shows would be the final shows of their much anticipated 25th Anniversary Tours in North America and in the UK.

“On the last night when they took their bow and the applause of the audience began to fade, the cast reassembled onstage to hear the news that, due to Covid-19, they had just performed their final show for the foreseeable future.”

Current guidelines allow for UK theatres to open to full capacity, and the tour finally resumed in Nottingham in recent weeks. The first performance marked the start of the delayed tour which will visit 27 cities and will run until December 14.

Riverdance founder Moya Doherty said: “Every Riverdance tour fills audiences with excitement but the return of the show to the live stage, after the limbo caused by the pandemic, creates new levels of anticipation.

“These audiences have been starved of live content, performers have been starved of opportunity to dance, sing and play music and theatres have been starved of the lifeblood which live performance brings. But that very starving is the reason that the moment the curtain lifts the levels of exuberance, joy and creative celebration will never have been witnessed before.

“We cannot wait to hear once again the sound of the music and those dance shoes on stages across the country.”

Closer to home, producers have confirmed that Riverdance will return to the Gaiety Theatre summer run in June 2022 after a two-year break. Tickets for the 13-week summer run will go on sale on November 1.

Riverdance: The New 25th Anniversary Show is a powerful and stirring reinvention of the beloved family favourite, celebrated the world over for its Grammy Award-winning music and the thrilling energy and passion of its Irish and international dance. Composer Bill Whelan has rerecorded his mesmerising soundtrack while producer Moya Doherty and director John McColgan have completely reimagined the ground-breaking show with innovative and spectacular lighting, projection, stage and costume designs.

Tour information and booking details can be found at riverdance.com