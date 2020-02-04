SNAPSHOTS Week Two - Vote now for your favourite photo submitted by our Donegal readers

Contact
Thanks to Vincent O’Donnell for this photograph from April 28, 1968. The photo shows the funeral of Vincent’s great-grandmother Nora Bonner (née Coll) who lived in Carraig an tSeascain, Gweedore.
Thanks to Vincent O’Donnell for this second photograph from April 28, 1968. The photo shows the funeral of Vincent’s great-grandmother Nora Bonner (née Coll) who lived in Carraig an tSeascain, Gweedore.
Vincent O’Donnell shared this photo which he took on April 28, 1968.
Vincent said: “It shows a plane doing landings and take offs at Machaire Gathlán, Gweedore. There was a plan at the time to make a landing strip there to facilitate the industrial estate in Gweedore. Locals with commonage rights objected and so the landing strip ended up in Carrickfinn where the airport is today. At one time, while the plane was on the ground, there came a shower and some of the large crowd gathered took shelter under the plane's wings.”
Thanks to Carol Gallagher for this photo of her father Bernard Gallagher taken in Cranford, Letterkenny in the early 1970s
Thanks to Carol Gallagher for this photo of Mary Boyce, Tullagh, Carrigart and her daughters Brid Gallagher, Cranford and Nora Marley, London, spinning wool.
Thanks Carol Gallagher for this timely photo of Brid and Bernard Gallagher, Cranford taken outside the Golden Grill in Letterkenny in 1973
On a Wing and a Prayer:
Thanks to Eugene Coll for this ‘Holy Water! Photo. Eugene says: “It's usually statues that we hear which have miraculously moved but this temporary mobile convenience was almost gone with the wind during stormy conditions at the Grotto on the Muckish Gap road. Normally the perfect place as a prayer stop but pretty perilous for a pit stop during high winds.”
Thanks to Liam Kenny for this stunning sunrise taken. Liam tells us that he took this photo of the summit of Carnaween in the Bluestacks, the highest point in the parish of Inver, in January.
