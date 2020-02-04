Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

SNAPSHOTS Week Two - Vote now for your favourite photo submitted by our Donegal readers

Got an old photo of your own to share? €600 prize pack up for grabs

Snapshots Donegal

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Thanks to Vincent O’Donnell for this photograph from April 28, 1968. The photo shows the funeral of Vincent’s great-grandmother Nora Bonner (née Coll) who lived in Carraig an tSeascain, Gweedore.

Thanks to Vincent O’Donnell for this second photograph from April 28, 1968. The photo shows the funeral of Vincent’s great-grandmother Nora Bonner (née Coll) who lived in Carraig an tSeascain, Gweedore.

Vincent O’Donnell shared this photo which he took on April 28, 1968. 

Vincent said: “It shows a plane doing landings and take offs at Machaire Gathlán, Gweedore. There was a plan at the time to make a landing strip there to facilitate the industrial estate in Gweedore. Locals with commonage rights objected and so the landing strip ended up in Carrickfinn where the airport is today. At one time, while the plane was on the ground, there came a shower and some of the large crowd gathered took shelter under the plane's wings.”

 

This photo captures a carefree moment in the sand dunes at Tullan Strand, Bundoran

Thanks to Carol Gallagher for this photo of her father Bernard Gallagher taken in Cranford, Letterkenny in the early 1970s

 

Thanks to Carol Gallagher for this photo of Mary Boyce, Tullagh, Carrigart and her daughters Brid Gallagher, Cranford and Nora Marley, London, spinning wool.

Thanks Carol Gallagher for this timely photo of Brid and Bernard Gallagher, Cranford taken outside the Golden Grill in Letterkenny in 1973

On a Wing and a Prayer: 

Thanks to Eugene Coll for this ‘Holy Water! Photo. Eugene says: “It's usually statues that we hear which have miraculously moved but this temporary mobile convenience was almost gone with the wind during stormy conditions at the Grotto on the Muckish Gap road. Normally the perfect place as a prayer stop but pretty perilous for a pit stop during high winds.”

 

Thanks to Liam Kenny for this stunning sunrise taken. Liam tells us that he took this photo of the summit of Carnaween in the Bluestacks, the highest point in the parish of Inver, in January.

Thanks to Joe Blee who sent this photo of sheep and lambs in the hills of Donegal

Thanks to Joe Blee who sent this photo of sheep and lambs in the hills of Donegal

We are getting a great response to our Snapshots competition, with some fantastic photos being submitted.

This week's entries range from captured moments of Donegal's history and heritage to celebrating our stunning countryside.

Thanks to everyone who sent in photographs. 

To vote, click on your favourite photo below - the two pictures with the highest number of votes will go through to Grand Final Week later this month. 

You can still enter your own photo in next week's competition by emailing it to pictures@donegallive.ie

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie