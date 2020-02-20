SNAPSHOTS Donegal: You chose your Grand Finalists - now pick your winner!

Contact
Mary Devlin sent us this photo of Bury hurlers from the 1960s showing her uncle James Whoriskey, her grandfather Hugh Whoriskey and her great grandfather Johnny Whoriskey.
Liam Kenny took this photo of the summit of Carnaween in the Bluestack Mountains, the highest point in the parish of Inver, in January.
Submitted by Fergal Quinn, this photo from 1974 shows brothers Fergal, Aidan and Brendan Quinn (of Strabane) at Grianan of Aileach with Lough Swilly in the background. Brendan Quinn mugging for the camera!
This photo submitted by Catherine Murrin shows Frankie Murrin Killybegs in a preview brochure printed in the UK prior to the 1994 world cup.
Submitted by Alice Kelly, this photo of a plane at Mountcharles Pier was taken by Owen Gillespie, Mountcharles
Thanks to everyone who sent in photos for our Snapshots competition and well done to everyone who reached the Grand Final.
We had a tie for second place in Week One, so we have seven finalists. Vote for your favourite now to see who wins our amazing prizepack worth €600.
The poll closes on Sunday, February 23 at 11.00pm so get voting.
To find out more about the photos see: Snapshots Donegal - meet the Grand Finalists and read the story behind the photographs
