Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

HAVE YOUR SAY: Should St Brigid's Day be designated a national holiday?

Take part in our Readers Poll and let us know what you think

Kildare's Féile Bhríde has large range of online events to celebrate St Brigid's Day

Statue of St Brigid in Kildare town

Reporter:

Siobhan McNamara

I believe St Brigid's Day should be a national holiday

I don't think St Brigid's Day should be a national holiday

As we celebrate St Brigid's Day, there are renewed calls for it to be designated a national holiday. 

St Brigid is one of our three patron saints along with St Patrick and St Colmcille. Furthermore, her feast day coincides with the ancient pre-Christian festival of Imbolc which marks the change from winter to spring. It is the only one of four major ancient festivals not to marked with a modern public holiday, the others being Bealtaine (May Bank Holiday), Lughnasa (August Bank Holiday) and Samhain (Halloween). 

Has the time come to celebrate the start of spring with a new public holiday? Take part in our poll and let us know what you think.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie