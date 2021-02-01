HAVE YOUR SAY: Should St Brigid's Day be designated a national holiday?

Contact
Statue of St Brigid in Kildare town
I believe St Brigid's Day should be a national holiday
I don't think St Brigid's Day should be a national holiday
As we celebrate St Brigid's Day, there are renewed calls for it to be designated a national holiday.
St Brigid is one of our three patron saints along with St Patrick and St Colmcille. Furthermore, her feast day coincides with the ancient pre-Christian festival of Imbolc which marks the change from winter to spring. It is the only one of four major ancient festivals not to marked with a modern public holiday, the others being Bealtaine (May Bank Holiday), Lughnasa (August Bank Holiday) and Samhain (Halloween).
Has the time come to celebrate the start of spring with a new public holiday? Take part in our poll and let us know what you think.
