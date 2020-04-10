WATCH: A stunning version of 'Amazing Grace' by 'Inishowen Choir of Ages'

An inter-gererational choir, which was due to have their first performance this Easter, has not been in the least bit deterred by its cancellation due to the coronavirus restrictions.

Inishowen's Choir of Ages stunning performance of 'Amazing Grace', which has a special resonance in East Inishowen's own 'Amazing Grace County', was recorded with social distancing respected.

It was put together by the folks at the Amazing Grace Country festival, who were supposed to host the Inishowen Choir of Ages premiere.

Enjoy 'Amazing Grace' sung here by some members of Inishowen Choir of Ages.