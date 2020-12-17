WATCH: Retirement of popular Donegal GP

A Donegal village turned out to wish a popular GP all the best in his retirement.

Dr Eamon Shea retired from Newtowncunningham Health Centre today and was greeted by claps and cheers from members of the local community who turned out to acknowledge his contribution to the area down the years. They were joined by the pupils of Scoil Cholmcille in the village.

Dr Shea will be much missed by the staff and patients of Newtowncunningham Health Centre, as well as those he treated in the old Burt Dispensary and in St Mary's Hall, Burt.

Donegal Live wishes Dr Shea all the very best in his retirement.