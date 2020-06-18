WATCH: North West Alarm Systems installing innovative system to help employers keep staff and customers safe from Covid-19

A Donegal security firm is leading the way in installing temperature monitoring systems that help ensure safe workplaces for staff and customers as the Covid-19 pandemic continues.

The touch free temperature control system is linked to an entry door which will only open if the person’s temperature is below a preset limit.

North West Alarm Systems Ltd has begun installing the system in premises around the county.

Owner Jimmy Melly is excited about this system and is keen to reassure the Donegal public that he is doing all he can to ensure their safety. He explains why this particular system was chosen.

“When lockdown started we knew something like this was going to be needed so we set about researching what was out there,” he said.

“There are a number of devices but we went with this one because it is the only that meets the WHO requirement of detecting temperatures within 0.3°C.”

Crucial device

Depending on how the device is set up, it can recognise faces and send a text message to an employer explaining that access has been denied.

Mr Melly believes this device is crucial to manufacturing, hospitality and retail sectors as they strive to return to normal.

“The big thing for me is that it is a way for employers to ensure the safety of staff and customers,” he said. “Going forward, this is something that businesses will all need to be thinking about. We could see insurance companies insisting on it.

“This virus could be around for a long time. We are hearing reports of a rise again now in China. Who knows if they will get a vaccine? We have to stay on top of this pandemic.”

There has been a particularly big interest in the device from the hospitality sector.

Mr Melly said: “Hotels are getting ready to reopen and they want to make sure that when customers come in, they feel comfortable that the hotel has done enough to ensure their safety. This device lets them do that.”

Retail sector

Another aspect of the device is designed with the retail sector in mind.

“It has a traffic lights system that works very well for shops that need to control the number of customers,” said Mr Melly.

“For example if 40 people are allowed in a supermarket, the light goes red and the door won’t open once 40 people have entered. But when someone leaves it will go green and another person can go in.”

The first company to have the touch free temperature monitoring system installed by North West Alarms is Premier Fish Products in Killybegs.

“They are producing food and have a lot of staff,” said Mr Melly. “The system detects people’s temperature as they walk past the device on their way in and will restrict door access to someone if their temperature is too high.”

Very Happy

Martin Meehan of Premier Fish Products is very happy with the touch free temperature control system.

“From an employer’s point of view our thoughts were that the traditional infrared temperature measuring gun requires a person to operate it at close range,” he said. “By installing the facial recognition access control system it saves manpower, avoids the risk of personal contact and transmission.

“This system helps us to ensure a safe and secure environment for staff and visitors. Staff at Premier Fish Products have welcomed the system, and acknowledged that we are taking precautions to ensure their safety during the Covid-19 pandemic.”

So would Mr Meehan recommend this system to other employers?

“Without a doubt,” he said. “We are in unprecedented times and any precautions we can take to secure the safety of our staff must be embraced.”

More information on this innovative system is also available on the Facebook page North West Alarms Systems Ltd, on YouTube.com/North West Alarms, on www.northwestalarmsystems.com or by calling North West Alarms on 074 9721687.