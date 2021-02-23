WATCH: Donegal man's message on being reappointed by President Higgins as Children's Ombudsman

Contact
Dr Niall Muldoon has been reappointed by President Michael D Higgins to the role of Children's Ombudsman for a further six years.
In a message to children and young people, the Donegal Town man said the last six years had been really exciting and much had been achieved.
“We promote and protect children's rights all around the county and we've got a lot of ways of doing that,” he said.
Dr Muldoon encouraged young people to visit the website oco.ie for information on the work of the Children's Ombudsman.
