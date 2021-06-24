WATCH: Serious concern over oil on Donegal river and estuary

Residents also disturbed by the unpleasant oily smell

Reporter:

Siobhan McNamara

Email:

siobhan.mcnamara@iconicnews.ie

Oil has been carried on the River Eske in Donegal Town throughout the day.

Residents are gravely concerned about the oil which they say almost entirely covered the river by late morning. 

The oil could clearly be seen entering the Eske from a brook in the Drumlonagher area 

Due to persistent rainfall, the Eske was in full and fast flow all day Thursday. The oil was being carried out through the estuary and into Donegal Bay.

Dismayed residents are also reporting an unpleasant oily smell from the river and Bay.

The River Eske is home to a diverse range of wildlife along its course and in the tidal estuary, as well as being a prominent feature of the town.

Residents are calling for an investigation into the matter, as well as assurances that it will not happen again.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie