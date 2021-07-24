WATCH: Donegal motorists fill up on cut-price fuel as part of birthday celebrations

Oen of Ireland's leading petrol station operators celebrated its birthday today with an attention grabbing publicity stunt - it slashed fuel prices.
At 2.47pm today, Applegreen petrol stations all around the country cut the price of fuel - petrol and diesel - by 24.7 cent for two hours and 47 minutes.
Donegal was among the counties that saw large queues at Applegreen forecourts.
Motorists flocked in huge numbers to fill up.
Our video shows the scene at the Cill an Óir Applegreen service station and Costcutters store at Killylastin in Letterkenny moments after the fuel offer began. Within minutes cars were queueing at the location.
To coincide with the company's birthday, it also ran a number of other 24/7 related offers.
Applegreen is a major succes story. From humble beginnings business it now operates more than 472 forecourt sites and employs around 10,700 people across Ireland, UK and the United States.
The McGinley twins who run the Applegreen Cill An Óir petrol station in Letterkenny are pictured seconds after the fuel price cut
