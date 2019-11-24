WATCH: Donegal Association in London announces its 2019 Donegal Person of the Year

The Donegal Association in London has named Paddy Burke as the 2019 Donegal Person of the Year.

He was honoured at a gala ball in the Hilton Hotel in Wembley on Saturday night where the compere was Noel Cunningham. It was a hugely successful night with many people from all parts of Donegal in attendance.

He spoke to Noel Cunningham MC, in this clip produced by Donegal TV.

Born in Coventry, he has strong connections with the Frosses area.

He was joined by his wife Marian and various members of his family.

He has long been associated with Tir Chonaill Gaels since 1968, and he spoke about the exciting plans for the future.

Video clip courtesy of Donegal TV.