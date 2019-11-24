Contact

WATCH: Brendan 'Tiny' Vaughan interviewed at Donegal Association London's annual gala presentation night

9th annual Donegal Hospice Calendar is launched

Chris Ashmore

Brendan 'Tiny' Vaughan is well known by many involved with the Donegal Association in London, not to mention back in his native county. He is involved in numerous charitable causes and has been a source of inspiration to many in Donegal and in England. 

Keenly involved with Tir Chonaill Gaels and the London Irish Vintage club, he has snapped many a person as photographer with the Irish World.

He spoke with MC Noel Cunningham at the 72nd Annual Donegal Association London Gala Awards night held in the Hilton Hotel in Wembley, London, at the weekend. Footage courtesy of Donegal TV.

Brendan and his wife Maureen were the joint winners of the Donegal Association London's Donegal Person of the Year Award for 2018.

This year's winner is Paddy Burke, who has been recognised for this huge contribution to the development and progression of the Tir Chonaill Gaels GAA club.

Brendan Vaughan paid tribute to Paddy Burke, who has strong Frosses connections, for all he has done.

And he also spoke about the 2020 Donegal Association Calendar in aid of the Donegal Hospice.

