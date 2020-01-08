Watch: As the Young Scientists Exhibition starts in Dublin today, see a Donegal runner-up from 1979

The 56th BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition 2020 got underway in the RDS in Dublin today - so it's timely to take a look back to 1979 when Patrick Grady, a young student from Falcarragh Community School in Donegal, was a runner-up in the Aer Lingus Young Scientist Exhibition (as it was known then) with a project about generating heat from wind energy.

Back then there wasn't a lot of talk about wind power. Fast forward to the present day and Donegal is one of the counties where the wind power industry is growing rapidly.

In this fascinating video, first broadcast in January 1980, ‘There For The Taking’ traces the story of Patrick Grady looking to use the wind to power an electric bike.

The noise and pollution created by traffic in the Donegal town of Letterkenny gets Patrick Grady thinking about creating an alternative environmentally friendly means of transport using energy generated from wind.

He tests out the level of power generated by the wind while travelling by car.

Lee McDaid, who has a treasure trove of old videos, posted this on his own youtube page yesterday.