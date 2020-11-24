Supporting businesses in Donegal - see today's five@five

Contact
The Donegal Democrat, Donegal People’s Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times are all supporting local businesses which remain open and continue to trade (physically or online) despite the introduction of Level 5 restrictions.
Each day on our Donegal Live website and on our social channels we will highlight five local businesses which are still operating and providing a service to their customers and the wider community.
By helping each other we can make a big difference. Spending money in your area keeps money circulating in the local economy and helps to preserve jobs.
Here are today's five@five:
Campbell's Auctioneers, Dungloe
https://www.facebook.com/Campbells.ie
See the wide range of properties on our facebook page
Proper Street Food, Donegal
https://www.facebook.com/Properstreetfoodcafeandtruck/?ref=page_internal
Check out our facebook for full menu and our daily lunch special offer
O'Donnell's Commercials, Fahan
See all details on our website
Donegal Denture, Letterkenny
http://donegaldentureclinic.ie/
Call Us Today! 074 91 25253 or visit our website
Dungloe Dental, Dungloe
https://www.dungloedental.com/
See information on our website about accessing the practice during the pandemic
