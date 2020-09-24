READ THIS - What the Level 3 guidelines mean for people in Donegal

From midnight tomorrow, Friday, September 25th, the county of Donegal will be placed on Level 3 under the Plan for Living with Covid-19.

So what exactly are the restrictions in place? The Department of Health and the Department of the Taoiseach have issued the following summary of what it means to be dealing with Level 3.



MAIN POINTS

In your home or garden, you can have a maximum of 6 visitors from 1 other household.



No social/family gatherings should take place, with exemptions to this for weddings and funerals (see below).



No organised indoor gatherings should take place. Organised outdoor gatherings are permitted, up to a maximum of 15 people.



People living in Donegal should remain in the county (that is, they must not leave Donegal to travel either domestically or internationally), with the exception of those who must travel for work, education and other essential purposes.



People living outside of Donegal should not travel to Donegal, with the exception of those who must travel for work, education and other essential purposes.



People working in Donegal are asked to work from home unless absolutely necessary.



Schools, Early Learning and Childcare services should remain open. Adult and Higher Education Institutions should remain open, but are asked to review protective measures and take steps to limit congregation as much as possible.



You are asked to walk or cycle where possible so that public transport is available for use by essential workers and for essential work only.



Social and family gatherings

In your home or garden - You can have a maximum of 6 visitors from one other household.



Other settings outside your home or garden - No social or family gatherings should take place in other settings.



Weddings

Up to 25 people can attend a wedding ceremony and reception.



For the weekend of 26/27 September: weddings can proceed as originally planned up to a limit of 50 guests



Donegal residents may attend weddings outside of Donegal and those outside of Donegal may travel to weddings in Donegal over this weekend



From Monday 28 September: weddings in Donegal may proceed, but with a limit of 25 guests for ceremony and reception (irrespective of venue)

it will not be possible for residents outside of Donegal to attend weddings in Donegal, nor will it be possible for those in Donegal to attend weddings in other areas of the country

couples resident in Donegal with existing plans outside the county can travel to get married at another location



Organised indoor gatherings

These are controlled environments with a named event organiser, owner or manager.



For example: business, training events, conferences, events in theatres and cinemas or other arts events (excluding sport).



No organised indoor gatherings should take place.



Organised outdoor gatherings

These are controlled environments with a named event organiser, owner or manager. For example: outdoor arts events, training events.



Gatherings of up to 15 people can take place.



Sports

Training

Outdoors: Non contact training only in pods of up to 15 (exemption for professional/elite/inter-county sports/senior club championship).



Indoors: Individual training only. No exercise or dance classes.



Matches and events - No matches or events to take place.

Exemption: professional/elite/inter-county/club championship/horse-racing can take place behind closed doors.



Gyms/leisure centres/swimming pools open with protective measures, for individual training only.



Religious services

Services move online. Places of worship remain open for private prayer.



Funerals

Up to 25 mourners can attend.



This measure comes into effect on Monday 28 September. Until then, a maximum of 50 mourners can attend.



Museums, galleries and other cultural attractions

All venues closed.



Libraries will be available for e-services and call and collect.



Bars, cafes and restaurants (including hotel restaurants and bars)

Can remain open for take-away and delivery and outdoor dining/service to a maximum of 15 people.



Wet pubs

Can remain open for take-away and delivery and outdoor dining/service to a maximum of 15 people.



Nightclubs, discos and casinos will remain closed.



Hotels and accommodation

Open but services limited to residents.



Retail and services (for example: hairdressers, beauticians, barbers)

Face coverings must be worn.



Open with protective measures in place.



There is specific guidance available for: the retail sector, shopping centres, spas, and shopping safely during the pandemic



Work

Work from home unless absolutely necessary to attend in person.



Domestic travel

People living in Donegal should remain in the county (that is, they must not leave Donegal to travel either domestically or internationally), with the exception of those who must travel for work, education and other essential purposes.



People living outside of Donegal should not travel to Donegal, with the exception of those who must travel for work, education and other essential purposes.



Schools, early learning and childcare services, adult and higher education

Schools and creches are open with protective measures.



Further, higher and adult education to escalate all appropriate protective measures and limit congregation as far as possible.



Outdoor playgrounds, play areas and parks

All remain open with protective measures in place.



Transport

Face coverings must be worn.



Walk or cycle where possible.



Public transport capacity will be limited to 50%.



Essential workers and essential purposes only.



Those aged over 70 and the medically vulnerable

Those aged 70 years and over and the medically vulnerable should exercise personal judgement.



It is recommended that they stay at home as much as possible, limit engagement to a very small network for short periods of time, while remaining physically distanced

When taking exercise outdoors, it is important to maintain 2 metres distance from others and wash hands on returning home

It is recommended to shop during designated hours only, while wearing a face covering, and to avoid public transport



Long-term residential care facilities (nursing and care homes)

Visits suspended, aside from critical and compassionate circumstances.