Explainer - What can the people of Donegal expect from Level 3 restrictions?

Donegal is poised to be under new Covid-19 restrictions this evening.

At this point, it is very likely that we will be under level 3 restrictions.

But what is level 3? And what can the people of Donegal expect?

Under level 3, the emphasis will remain on keeping schools and childcare facilities open. Focus will also be on minimising disruption to the work force.

Pubs that do not serve food will be allowed to stay open but will only be allowed to serve a maximum of 15 people and they must be seated outdoors.

Retail and services, such as hairdressers, beauticians, barbers, will be open with protective measures in place. Face coverings must always be worn.

People will be asked to stay in their region and to keep the number of people they meet to a minimum.

Nightclubs, discos and casinos will remain closed.

Gatherings

Visitors are allowed from one other household only

The Government says that no social or family gatherings should take place in other settings.

Organised indoor gatherings should not take place.

Organised outdoor gatherings, such as outdoor arts events and training events, can take place but only with gatherings of up to 15 people.

Weddings

Up to 25 people can attend a wedding ceremony and reception.

Sports

For outdoor sports, non-contact training only in pods of up to 15 will be allowed (exemption for professional/elite/inter-county sports/senior club championship).

For indoors sports, there will be individual training only and no exercise or dance classes.

No matches or events can take place. However, there will be an exemption for professional/elite/inter-county/club championship/horse-racing events, which can take place behind closed doors.

Gyms/leisure centres/swimming pools will remain open with protective measures, for individual training only

Religious services

Religious services will move online, with places of worship to remain open for private prayer.

Up to 25 mourners can attend a funeral.

Services

All museums, galleries and other cultural attractions will be closed.

Libraries will be available for e-services and call and collect.

Outdoor playgrounds, play areas and parks will remain open with protective measures in place.

Work and travel

The Government says people must work from home unless absolutely necessary to attend in person.

For domestic travel, people will have to stay in their county, or other defined geographical area, apart from work, education and other essential purposes, if appropriate.

Face coverings must be worn on public transport, which will be limited to 50%. It is for essential workers and essential purposes only.

People are encouraged to walk or cycle where possible.

Education

Schools and creches will remain open with protective measures in place.

Further, higher and adult education will escalate all appropriate protective measures and limit congregation, as far as possible.

Over 70 and care homes