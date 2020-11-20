Positive developments for two Donegal islands as Tory Island is given high-speed broadband

Contact
Wifi being tested on Tory Island
High-speed broadband has been brought to Tory island through the Broadband Connection Point project of the National Broadband Plan, a recent meeting of the Glenties Municipal District meeting was told.
In consultation with the Comharchumann Oileáin Thoraí committee, the community building was identified as a key central resource which would host both outdoor and indoor wifi coverage for the local community.
“As it has recently been installed it is now undergoing a period of testing. When testing is complete and sign off of the service is confirmed with the Department of Rural and Community Development, then the centre will be live as a Broadband Connection Point,” a spokesperson for Donegal County Council said.
Meanwhile, it has been reported, that the Arranmore Island Co-op has received funding to carry out a study on a proposed Blueway project
