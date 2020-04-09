OPINION: 20°C in Donegal and not an ice-cream cone in sight

Glorious sunshine with temperatures hitting 20°C in many parts of Donegal during the first week of the Easter holidays make for idyllic conditions - under normal circumstances.

In any other year we would be welcoming visitors and enjoying the buzz of activity in towns, villages and tourist hot spots around the county. Donegal Bay Waterbus would be sailing several times a day, the ferries would bring visitors to Arranmore and hotels would be full to capacity with coach tours from all over Europe.

Beaches up and down the coast would be alive with laughter and squeals of delight as children jumped in waves that were quite a bit cooler than the warm air suggested.

We would most likely treat ourselves to an ice-cream cone and dare to dream that just maybe, this could be the year we get a decent summer.

But things are far from normal. There is not an ice-cream cone to be seen, our main beaches have been closed off and visitors to our towns and villages are cause for concern and anger.

If a few months ago hoteliers and retailers could have seen this week’s weather forecast, they would surely have been rubbing their hands in glee. Perfect conditions rarely come together so well. But this is no bumper Easter getting the 2020 tourist season off to a solid start.

Who would have imagined that on such a beautiful Holy Thursday in Donegal, gardaí would be turning visitors back at the border?

On the bright side, it is still a beautiful day. At least we can open the windows and if we are not cocooning, get out for a short walk.

Maybe we can even enjoy an ice-cream in our own little corner of the world, and dream that yes, this will be the year we get a really good summer.

Read next: Let’s hear it for Donegal's community heroes during the Covid-19 crisis