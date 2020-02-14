A snapshot of three generations of Donegal Hurlers

This fabulous photograph was entered into the Snapshots competition, which is running on DonegalLive.

Submitted by Mary Devlin, it shows three generations of Burt hurlers. Mary said: "My photograph was taken in Burt in the early 1960s before a big hurling game. I hope you like it as much as I do.

"It shows, from left to right, my uncle James Whoriskey, my grandfather Hugh Whoriskey and my great grandfather Johnny Whoriskey."

We are not looking for anymore entries as next week is the final week

