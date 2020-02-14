A snapshot of three generations of Donegal Hurlers

Contact
Burt - where the hurlers come from. Three generations of Burt hurlers, James Whoriskey, Hugh Whoriskey and Johnny Whoriskey.
This fabulous photograph was entered into the Snapshots competition, which is running on DonegalLive.
Submitted by Mary Devlin, it shows three generations of Burt hurlers. Mary said: "My photograph was taken in Burt in the early 1960s before a big hurling game. I hope you like it as much as I do.
"It shows, from left to right, my uncle James Whoriskey, my grandfather Hugh Whoriskey and my great grandfather Johnny Whoriskey."
