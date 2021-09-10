Funding of €60,000 welcomed for Ards Forest Park

News that Ards Forest Park is to receive €60,000 in funding has been warmly welcomed by Donegal deputies.
The funding has been awarded to upgrade the main access road from the entrance to the car park.
The funding was announced as part of a €1.2m package of funding to support recreational facilities and outdoor tourism in Coillte forests.
Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue said t is important to continuously upgrade areas such as Ards Forest Park which have become so vital during the pandemic as people re-engaged with outdoor spaces.
Meanwhile, Fine Gael Deputy Joe McHugh said: “We are so lucky to have facilities like this in our county, and with the increased numbers visiting these tourism sites, this funding is much welcomed to help support our forest amenities.”
